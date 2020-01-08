SingularDTV Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $114,540.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00180660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.01361028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Ethfinex, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, Binance, ChaoEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

