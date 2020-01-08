Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 0.4%

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, approximately 1,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 88,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

