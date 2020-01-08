Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 10913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 517,139 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 77,286 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 454,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $132,566,000 after purchasing an additional 584,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

