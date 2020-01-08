Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Yu Group (LON:YU)

Yu Group (LON:YU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Yu Group stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 368,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. Yu Group has a twelve month low of GBX 51.25 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Get Yu Group alerts:

Yu Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Yu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.