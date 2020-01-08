Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $20.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 490,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 77,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

