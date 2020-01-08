Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Servicemaster Global also posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

SERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

SERV traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

