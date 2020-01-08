Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s stock price rose 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 214,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 143,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

SQBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 200,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.32% of Sequential Brands Group worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

