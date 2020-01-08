Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0014

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $273,970.00 and $82.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gate.io, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

