SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 827.50 ($10.89).

SEGRO stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 875 ($11.51). 6,109,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 880.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 806.59. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 597.20 ($7.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

