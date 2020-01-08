Scout Investments Inc. Sells 36,075 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,075 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $40,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 91,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

