Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 841,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,059 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $36,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,500,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 989,669 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,082,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,261,000 after acquiring an additional 622,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,932,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,755,000 after acquiring an additional 589,337 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. 256,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,514. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

