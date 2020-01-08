Scout Investments Inc. Makes New $38.46 Million Investment in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 215,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of KLA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,924,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of KLA by 562.9% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 81,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.36 and a 12 month high of $182.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.