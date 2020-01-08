Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 392,171 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $51,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,379.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 106,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 83,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,417. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

