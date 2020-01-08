Scout Investments Inc. Has $29.50 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,006,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 107,056 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $29,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

AEO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 270,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,995. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

