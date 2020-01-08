Scout Investments Inc. Has $27.22 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $27,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.73. 294,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

