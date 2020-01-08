Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.48

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.48 and last traded at $94.24, with a volume of 1802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.09.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1956 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
