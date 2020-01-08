Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.48

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.48 and last traded at $94.24, with a volume of 1802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1956 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 435.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 106,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,307,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.