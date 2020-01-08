Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.73.

SNDR traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $22.46. 309,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other Schneider National news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

