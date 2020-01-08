Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 2.09. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,920,115.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. Insiders sold a total of 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,622 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

