SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAGE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Svb Leerink raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. 20,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,200. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

