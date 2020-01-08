Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $153.18 and last traded at $153.18, approximately 3,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42.

Safran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

