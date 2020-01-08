SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

SAFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nord/LB upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

SAFRY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 116,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,565. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.84.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

