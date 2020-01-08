SafeCoin Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $662,810.00 and $80.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00050317 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038877 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00648479 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00211014 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00078627 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001698 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.