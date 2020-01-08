Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0004 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a market cap of $1.17 million and $33,460.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.02153400 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

