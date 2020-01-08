S Split (TSE:SBN) Stock Price Up 1.7%

S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About S Split (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

