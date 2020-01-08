Rupee (RUP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $120,141.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market capitalization of $120,141.00 and $19.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 126% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,274,900 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

