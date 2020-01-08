RTG MINING/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RTG) Shares Up 17%

RTG MINING/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RTG) shares shot up 17% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 1,106,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,064% from the average session volume of 95,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 13.74 and a quick ratio of 13.69.

About RTG MINING/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

