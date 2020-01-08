RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $363,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About RT Minerals (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River properties; and the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine, South Wawa, Ballard Lake, and Dog Lake properties located in Wawa, Ontario.

