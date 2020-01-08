RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RR Donnelley is a leading global provider of integrated multichannel marketing and business communications solutions. The company helps the customers communicate more efficiently and effectively as they use words and images to inform, educate, entertain and sell. In each of the businesses, the company uses the distinctive capabilities to manage and distribute words and images in ways that provide the greatest value to every customer. RR Donnelley offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to effectively create, manage, deliver and optimize their multichannel communications strategies. RR Donnelley’s innovative technologies enhance digital and print communications to deliver integrated messages across multiple media to highly targeted audiences at optimal times for clients in virtually every private and public sector. “

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 88,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,954. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.64.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 282,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 243,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

