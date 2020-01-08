RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.83.

RPM opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. RPM International has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

In related news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

