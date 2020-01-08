RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89, approximately 819 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 166,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 122,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter.

