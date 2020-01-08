Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $39,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

RIO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.85.

In related news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

