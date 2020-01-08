RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.14

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.74. RF Industries shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 680 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $62.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.20.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

