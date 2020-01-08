Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Shares Up 8.3%

Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 295,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 226,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Return Energy (CVE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Lorne Andrew Morozoff sold 666,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$33,316.65.

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

