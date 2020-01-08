Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,341.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 844,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 128.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 658,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 632,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.