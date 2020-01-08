Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QSR. Cowen cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 265.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,517 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 377,983 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,495,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

