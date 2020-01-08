Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.66. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 24.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

