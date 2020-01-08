Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Repay and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repay has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $598.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

