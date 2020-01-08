Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 146,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,738. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.