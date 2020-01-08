RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.04

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 76509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNLSY. Evercore ISI lowered RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

