Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Remark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Remark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.