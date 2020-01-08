Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Brokerages expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) to post sales of $5.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Regulus Therapeutics reported sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24,950%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 million to $16.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

RGLS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 518,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,450. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 904,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Regulus Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

