Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) to post sales of $5.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Regulus Therapeutics reported sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24,950%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 million to $16.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

RGLS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 518,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,450. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 904,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Regulus Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.