Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Shares Up 3.5%

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.17, 9,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 176,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBZ. ValuEngine raised Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Reebonz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBZ. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reebonz in the second quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reebonz in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reebonz in the second quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

