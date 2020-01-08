RChain (RHOC) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Major Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, RChain has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, BitMart, IDEX and Kucoin. RChain has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and $3,078.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00178073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.01406383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OOOBTC, ChaoEX, IDEX, AirSwap, Bilaxy, BitMart and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

