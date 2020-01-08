Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report sales of $52.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.86 million to $52.76 million. Radius Health posted sales of $34.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $170.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.51 million to $171.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $245.65 million, with estimates ranging from $222.63 million to $319.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on RDUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 14.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

RDUS traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $901.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.