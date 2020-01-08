Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of RARX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. 16,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,744. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $106,709.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $494,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,589.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,205,450. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

