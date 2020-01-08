Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.30

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.65 target price on Quorum Information Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.00.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.