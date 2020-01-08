Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Get Quantum alerts:

QMCO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $5,576,925.00. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.