Qredit (XQR) Market Cap Hits $448,151.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $448,151.00 and $1,327.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qredit has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000246 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

