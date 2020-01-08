Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra raised Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.72.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 60.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

