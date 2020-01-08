Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded by Commerzbank to Hold

Commerzbank lowered shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

QGEN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.29. 2,005,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

